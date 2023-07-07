Sign up
Previous
290 / 365
Another painting from our gallery visit
Sadly I didn't take note of the artist - though I recall it being someone famous. I think this is the Grand Canyon.
Not so good close up but spectacular from a distance!
Bing tells me its a David Hockney and yes, the Grand Canyon!
7th July 2023
7th Jul 23
2
2
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
3587
photos
237
followers
264
following
79% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
3rd July 2023 2:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
art
Issi Bannerman
ace
That is fabulous!
July 6th, 2023
Diana
ace
What an amazing painting, the colours are just too beautiful.
July 6th, 2023
Leave a Comment
