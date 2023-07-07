Previous
Another painting from our gallery visit by pusspup
Another painting from our gallery visit

Sadly I didn't take note of the artist - though I recall it being someone famous. I think this is the Grand Canyon.
Not so good close up but spectacular from a distance!

Bing tells me its a David Hockney and yes, the Grand Canyon!
Issi Bannerman ace
That is fabulous!
July 6th, 2023  
Diana ace
What an amazing painting, the colours are just too beautiful.
July 6th, 2023  
