Previous
Stunning moss! by pusspup
341 / 365

Stunning moss!

What a special find this was by the side of the track. The moss fruiting bodies were just glowing in the light.
This was very close by the orchids that I put up a few days ago.
4th September 2023 4th Sep 23

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
93% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Annie D ace
This is wonderful!
September 4th, 2023  
Diana ace
amazing textures and colours, such a lovely shot!
September 4th, 2023  
Dianne
Magical.
September 4th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
September 4th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
If you come down to the woods today , you're in for a lovely surprise ! Love the light on the moss giving it a magical look !
September 4th, 2023  
Valerie Chesney ace
Such a wonderful find & the lighting on the moss is gorgeous!
September 4th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise