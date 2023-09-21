Sign up
Sunset over the ramparts
It’s a fairytale landscape here now though I’m sure it didn’t feel like it back in the days of the chevaliers! A pretty grisly history here.
21st September 2023
21st Sep 23
351
352
353
354
355
356
357
358
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
25th September 2023 8:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
carcassonne
Louise & Ken
When the book shops carry the small history books of an area I visit, I love taking one home, and at a later date reading about that grisly history! (The joys of travel is that the history *does* then come to life!)
September 26th, 2023
