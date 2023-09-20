Previous
Next
The ramparts by pusspup
357 / 365

The ramparts

Well we should have done the ramparts walk yesterday before Wylie 2 did his ankle on the stairs!
Hopefully I can get him on the alternative dinky train tour in the morning.
Carcassonne is a pretty special place.
20th September 2023 20th Sep 23

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
98% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Bill Davidson
I was here some 50 years ago! How time flies!!
September 26th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise