The ramparts
Well we should have done the ramparts walk yesterday before Wylie 2 did his ankle on the stairs!
Hopefully I can get him on the alternative dinky train tour in the morning.
Carcassonne is a pretty special place.
20th September 2023
20th Sep 23
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Tags
landscape
Bill Davidson
I was here some 50 years ago! How time flies!!
September 26th, 2023
