The fountain At Buckingham Palace by pusspup
The fountain At Buckingham Palace

Well who knew there was this magnificent fountain outside the gates!
People were climbing all over it to watch the London 10,000 run.
19th September 2023 19th Sep 23

Wylie

@pusspup
