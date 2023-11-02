Sign up
Photo 397
So many beautiful trees
I'm going to flip flop between photos from our Europe trip and my recent coastal walk - hope you can cope!
This one of course from the coastal walk. The tough weather conditions made for some spectacular tortured gum trees.
2nd November 2023
2nd Nov 23
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Tags
trees
Rob Z
ace
Marvellous with their patches of clean bark.
November 6th, 2023
