Previous
Fishing by pusspup
Photo 398

Fishing

Right at the beginning of the walk, when I still had the energy for a long exposure. I'm sure this fisherman neither knew nor cared that I took his picture!
7th November 2023 7th Nov 23

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
109% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

julia ace
He must of been standing very still as only his head and rod show any movement.
November 7th, 2023  
Diana ace
Beautifully captured, I love the colour of the waves.
November 7th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise