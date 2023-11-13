Sign up
Previous
Photo 403
Splash
The waves were really thundering onto this rocky outcrop - until I decided to take a picture of course.
At least I got a bit of a splash 'on film'.
13th November 2023
13th Nov 23
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Tags
walk
,
beach
Diana
ace
A beautiful coastal scene and capture, lovely wave and splash.
November 14th, 2023
