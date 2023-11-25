Sign up
Previous
Photo 416
Pont du Gard II
The 'other' side, after we walked across. I liked this little girl looking back over the bridge and the golden light.
25th November 2023
25th Nov 23
2
0
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
30th September 2023 9:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
france
Joan Robillard
ace
Fantastic
November 30th, 2023
John
ace
How majestic!
November 30th, 2023
