Previous
Photo 415
réflexions
We were really treated with reflections from the bridge in this gorgeous French town.
What a terrific find for lunch!
24th November 2023
24th Nov 23
2
1
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
1st October 2023 8:50pm
Tags
france
Rob Z
ace
And with that skyscape. How'd you go driving on the wrong side?
November 29th, 2023
Wylie
ace
@robz
pretty good. I wimped out and left the driving to Wylie 2!
November 29th, 2023
