réflexions by pusspup
réflexions

We were really treated with reflections from the bridge in this gorgeous French town.
What a terrific find for lunch!
@pusspup
And with that skyscape. How'd you go driving on the wrong side?
November 29th, 2023  
@robz pretty good. I wimped out and left the driving to Wylie 2!
November 29th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
