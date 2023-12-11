Sign up
Photo 432
Chinon II
Looking down the river from the main Chateau (ruins).
Some of the town, from yesterday's shot, bottom left.
11th December 2023
11th Dec 23
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
432
3456
433
3457
3458
3459
3460
3461
5
1
1
365 Wylie extra
ILCE-7M3
3rd October 2023 10:48pm
Tags
france
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture of this amazing vista!
December 17th, 2023
