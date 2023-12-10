Sign up
Previous
Photo 431
Chinon
Mediaeval town, from the Chateau.
If you look very carefully, there is a large flock of pigeons flying over roofs in the centre of the picture.
10th December 2023
10th Dec 23
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Photo Details
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
3rd October 2023 9:24pm
Tags
france
