Photo 430
Sleeping Beauty
Can't you just imagine these roses overgrowing the Chateau D'Usse while all the inhabitants sleep under their spell?
9th December 2023
9th Dec 23
Photo Details
Views
22
Comments
4
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
3rd October 2023 7:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
france
Diana
ace
A wonderful capture and gorgeous scene, a great cover for a fairytale book.
December 15th, 2023
Babs
ace
Oh I can, so magical
December 15th, 2023
Issi Bannerman
ace
A very fairytale-esque setting!
December 15th, 2023
Valerie Chesney
ace
Wonderful capture of this fairytale castle.
I love all of the turrets & those roses are gorgeous!
December 15th, 2023
