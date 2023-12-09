Previous
Sleeping Beauty by pusspup
Sleeping Beauty

Can't you just imagine these roses overgrowing the Chateau D'Usse while all the inhabitants sleep under their spell?
@pusspup
Diana ace
A wonderful capture and gorgeous scene, a great cover for a fairytale book.
December 15th, 2023  
Babs ace
Oh I can, so magical
December 15th, 2023  
Issi Bannerman ace
A very fairytale-esque setting!
December 15th, 2023  
Valerie Chesney ace
Wonderful capture of this fairytale castle.
I love all of the turrets & those roses are gorgeous!
December 15th, 2023  
