Sleeping beauty tableau by pusspup
Sleeping beauty tableau

At Chateau D'Usse as promised.
The evil fairy godmother cursing Aurora.
8th December 2023 8th Dec 23

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Rob Z ace
Incredible in that setting...
December 14th, 2023  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture of this wonderful setting!
December 14th, 2023  
Christina ace
The outfits are amazing!
December 14th, 2023  
