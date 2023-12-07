Sign up
Previous
Photo 428
Chateau D’Usse
We headed off to the chateau D’Usse which was not very far away from Azay Le Rideau. This is the château that inspired the writing of sleeping beauty. It’s a real fairytale castle with lots of turrets.
This is a pano of 4 shots.
7th December 2023
7th Dec 23
3
3
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
3883
photos
248
followers
274
following
117% complete
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
3rd October 2023 6:02pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Tags
france
Beverley
ace
FANTASTIC! Beautiful pov, light and gorgeous romantic colours
December 11th, 2023
Allison Maltese
ace
What a great POV to get those flowers around the foreground. Another nice travel capture.
December 11th, 2023
Diana
ace
Another wonderful capture and castle, it sure looks like a fairytale.
December 11th, 2023
