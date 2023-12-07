Previous
Chateau D’Usse by pusspup
Chateau D’Usse

We headed off to the chateau D’Usse which was not very far away from Azay Le Rideau. This is the château that inspired the writing of sleeping beauty. It’s a real fairytale castle with lots of turrets.
This is a pano of 4 shots.
Beverley ace
FANTASTIC! Beautiful pov, light and gorgeous romantic colours
December 11th, 2023  
Allison Maltese ace
What a great POV to get those flowers around the foreground. Another nice travel capture.
December 11th, 2023  
Diana ace
Another wonderful capture and castle, it sure looks like a fairytale.
December 11th, 2023  
