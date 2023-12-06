Previous
Château L’ilette exterior by pusspup
Photo 427

Château L’ilette exterior

The small sister to the Chateau at Azay le Rideau, also lovely! Here you can also see the proximity of the boat house I loaded a couple of days ago - from the other side.
Kathy A ace
Gorgeous building and wonderful reflection
December 10th, 2023  
Christina ace
Lovely beautiful reflections
December 10th, 2023  
Elisa Smith ace
I agree with the others, gorgeous building and lovely reflections.
December 10th, 2023  
Beverley ace
So pretty… love the reflections
December 10th, 2023  
Diana ace
Absolutely gorgeous, so beautifully captured with those great reflections.
December 10th, 2023  
