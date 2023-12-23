Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 443
Colour version
A brief departure from our French tour de force.
This is a colour version of my main picture today.
Which do you prefer?
I couldn’t decide
23rd December 2023
23rd Dec 23
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
3910
photos
249
followers
277
following
121% complete
View this month »
436
437
438
439
440
441
442
443
Latest from all albums
3464
440
441
3465
3466
442
443
3467
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
23rd December 2023 4:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
Diana
ace
If the blue box were not there, I would prefer this ;-) The roses are absolutely stunning, such a gorgeous pastel colour.
December 23rd, 2023
Kathy A
ace
This is a hard decision because colour wins for me every time but I think Diana
@ludwigsdiana
has a point about the blue box and also the teeny bit of teal colour on the right hand side keeps grabbing my attention.
December 23rd, 2023
Babs
ace
I like them both but I think the black and white has the edge because the red and blue take your eyes away from the flowers
December 23rd, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close