Previous
Photo 455
Beachwalk
I spied these 3 in their primary colours from a long distance and had to try and catch up with them to get a decent shot:) I hope they don't think I was stalking them!!
4th January 2024
4th Jan 24
4
1
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
3935
photos
248
followers
276
following
124% complete
448
449
450
451
452
453
454
455
3476
453
3477
454
3478
455
3479
3480
Views
22
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
29th December 2023 5:43pm
Tags
beach
Bill Davidson
Worth the risk! A lovely shot of an almost deserted beach.
January 4th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Definitely worth your efforts.
January 4th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
wonderful capture
January 4th, 2024
Babs
ace
Ha ha know that feeling. How to follow someone without trying to look obvious
January 4th, 2024
