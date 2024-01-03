Previous
Before the New Year onslaught by pusspup
Before the New Year onslaught

Grey day = empty beach at this time of year. The following day there were hundreds of people in the sun! I guess we can cope with that for a couple of days a year! :)
3rd January 2024 3rd Jan 24

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Issi Bannerman ace
Lovely beach scene and I love the water ferns on the beach.
January 3rd, 2024  
