Local dragon by pusspup
Photo 466

Local dragon

Not afraid of the heat at the botanic gardens, these guys are quite bold sitting out on the pathways and in the cafe! Some are quite a size!
15th January 2024 15th Jan 24

Wylie

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great catch. He is cool looking.
February 2nd, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
So great
February 2nd, 2024  
Mags ace
Wonderful capture!
February 2nd, 2024  
