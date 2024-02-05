Sign up
Previous
Photo 487
Rosella in the kangaroo paw
Playing around in PS, I really liked how this came out looking like stained glass.
I hope you can make out the rosella!
BoB
5th February 2024
5th Feb 24
4
1
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
29th January 2024 10:42am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
composite
Babs
ace
Yes I see the rosella. Reminds me of one of those magic eye photos
February 15th, 2024
Dianne
ace
I love this - so vibrant.
February 15th, 2024
Diana
ace
I'll have to check it on my pc, love the colours.
February 15th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Great colours. Like Babs I was also reminded of the magic eye pictures.
February 15th, 2024
