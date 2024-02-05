Previous
Rosella in the kangaroo paw by pusspup
Photo 487

Rosella in the kangaroo paw

Playing around in PS, I really liked how this came out looking like stained glass.
I hope you can make out the rosella!

BoB
5th February 2024 5th Feb 24

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
133% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Babs ace
Yes I see the rosella. Reminds me of one of those magic eye photos
February 15th, 2024  
Dianne ace
I love this - so vibrant.
February 15th, 2024  
Diana ace
I'll have to check it on my pc, love the colours.
February 15th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Great colours. Like Babs I was also reminded of the magic eye pictures.
February 15th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise