up close/52 week challenge by pusspup
Photo 503

up close/52 week challenge

This beautiful black swan was anything but shy. I interpreted his 'grunting' as welcoming (seeing as he wasn't pecking me).
21st February 2024 21st Feb 24

Wylie

Bec ace
Ha ha! A very brave interpretation. Great close up and use of focus.
February 28th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
Wonderful portrait
February 28th, 2024  
Diana ace
Beautiful close up, love the drop on the beak.
February 28th, 2024  
Delwyn Barnett ace
Very cool. I like the out of focus swan at the back too.
February 28th, 2024  
Maggiemae ace
Maybe he thought of you as a friend - not always so, with swans... that peck can be wicked!
February 28th, 2024  
Babs ace
He is gorgeous, love the detail on his eye. They can get quite vocal can't they. fav
February 28th, 2024  
