Previous
Photo 503
up close/52 week challenge
This beautiful black swan was anything but shy. I interpreted his 'grunting' as welcoming (seeing as he wasn't pecking me).
21st February 2024
21st Feb 24
6
1
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
496
497
498
499
500
501
502
503
3527
3528
3529
3530
3531
3532
3533
3534
Views
18
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
22nd February 2024 5:01pm
Tags
52wc-2024-w9
Bec
ace
Ha ha! A very brave interpretation. Great close up and use of focus.
February 28th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
Wonderful portrait
February 28th, 2024
Diana
ace
Beautiful close up, love the drop on the beak.
February 28th, 2024
Delwyn Barnett
ace
Very cool. I like the out of focus swan at the back too.
February 28th, 2024
Maggiemae
ace
Maybe he thought of you as a friend - not always so, with swans... that peck can be wicked!
February 28th, 2024
Babs
ace
He is gorgeous, love the detail on his eye. They can get quite vocal can't they. fav
February 28th, 2024
