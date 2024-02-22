Previous
Another for the 52 week close up by pusspup
Another for the 52 week close up

No idea what this beetle is, probably a nymph (looking at its wings). Perhaps google can solve the mystery!
22nd February 2024 22nd Feb 24

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Beryl Lloyd ace
On his way to the Ugly Bug Ball !! Love the row of turquoise spots across his back !
February 29th, 2024  
Wylie ace
@beryl perhaps metamorphosis will help?
February 29th, 2024  
