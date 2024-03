Enlighten 2024

An annual festival of light that can prove difficult to shoot as it is so dark at night :) I was too lazy/unmotivated to carry a tripod, so many of my shots are very grainy.

This display was so bright I had to wind back the ISO and got a couple of lovely sharp shots. I deliberately included the children as I thought that they enhanced the story. The iconography (?) is of local landmarks including our parliament house and war memorial.