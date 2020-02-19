Previous
Magical Mother Nature by pusspup
Photo 2071

Magical Mother Nature

Regrowth in the bush fire zone. These Stringy bark Eucalypts have epicormic growth through the charred bark as a regeneration strategy.
19th February 2020 19th Feb 20

Wylie

@pusspup
Margo
Wonderful to see the new growth
February 19th, 2020  
Diana
So amazing, fabulous shot of mother nature doing her work!
February 19th, 2020  
julia
Encouraging to see all that green ...
February 19th, 2020  
Desi
Wow, that is quite incredible. If it wasn't for the devastation to the animals and loss of homes, it almost sounds like bush fires are a good thing for the vegetation?
February 19th, 2020  
Wylie
@seacreature I think these trees were probably quite happy before the bushfire! There are some Aussie plants that need fire to germinate though, you are quite right there.
February 19th, 2020  
Issi Bannerman
Fantastic news! Nice image.
February 19th, 2020  
