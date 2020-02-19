Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2071
Magical Mother Nature
Regrowth in the bush fire zone. These Stringy bark Eucalypts have epicormic growth through the charred bark as a regeneration strategy.
19th February 2020
19th Feb 20
6
0
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
2071
photos
197
followers
205
following
2064
2065
2066
2067
2068
2069
2070
2071
Views
6
Comments
6
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
14th February 2020 11:13am
Tags
fire
,
ground
,
regeneration
Margo
ace
Wonderful to see the new growth
February 19th, 2020
Diana
ace
So amazing, fabulous shot of mother nature doing her work!
February 19th, 2020
julia
ace
Encouraging to see all that green ...
February 19th, 2020
Desi
Wow, that is quite incredible. If it wasn't for the devastation to the animals and loss of homes, it almost sounds like bush fires are a good thing for the vegetation?
February 19th, 2020
Wylie
ace
@seacreature
I think these trees were probably quite happy before the bushfire! There are some Aussie plants that need fire to germinate though, you are quite right there.
February 19th, 2020
Issi Bannerman
ace
Fantastic news! Nice image.
February 19th, 2020
