Photo 2169
That tree
Yesterday's tree from another POV.
I was rather taken with the fence and its decorations.
27th May 2020
27th May 20
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
26th May 2020 2:15pm
Tags
tree
,
fence
Diana
ace
Plenty of those fences here! Amazing how different the tree looks with this pov.
May 27th, 2020
