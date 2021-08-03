Sign up
Photo 2600
Termite mounds
Shape, size, colour...the variety and numbers are amazing as you drive through the changing landscape. Boring desert? Never!
BOB
3rd August 2021
3rd Aug 21
1
1
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
2593
2594
2595
2596
2597
2598
2599
2600
2594
2595
2596
2597
2598
31
2599
2600
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
18th June 2021 12:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mounds
,
termite
Margo
ace
No this area is wonderful FAV
August 9th, 2021
