Photo 2813
Mooooo!
We just couldn't drive past these lovely little Angus in the golden field with those wind generators and blue skies behind. They weren't too sure about us though!
8th March 2022
8th Mar 22
4
1
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
12th February 2022 9:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
landscape
Diana
ace
Beautiful shot of this wonderful scene, it could be anywhere here too. Are those neat rows of green olive trees?
March 8th, 2022
Annie D
ace
beautiful composition - I often find cows skittish when approached
March 8th, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
Well organised to see the whole picture!
March 8th, 2022
Wylie
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Not impossible, but maybe more likely grape vines.
March 8th, 2022
