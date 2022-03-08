Previous
Next
Mooooo! by pusspup
Photo 2813

Mooooo!

We just couldn't drive past these lovely little Angus in the golden field with those wind generators and blue skies behind. They weren't too sure about us though!
8th March 2022 8th Mar 22

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
770% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Beautiful shot of this wonderful scene, it could be anywhere here too. Are those neat rows of green olive trees?
March 8th, 2022  
Annie D ace
beautiful composition - I often find cows skittish when approached
March 8th, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
Well organised to see the whole picture!
March 8th, 2022  
Wylie ace
@ludwigsdiana Not impossible, but maybe more likely grape vines.
March 8th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise