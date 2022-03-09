Sign up
Photo 2814
Wind farm
So picturesque, but wouldn't you prefer a big open cut coal mine? ha ha ha
9th March 2022
9th Mar 22
1
0
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
2807
2808
2809
2810
2811
2812
2813
2814
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
L1D-20c
Taken
12th February 2022 11:40am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
landscape
Diana
ace
A great composition and awesome sky. I think I prefer it the way it is ;-)
March 9th, 2022
