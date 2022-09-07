Previous
Windmill by pusspup
Photo 2996

Windmill

This shot was taken at the same location as the previous one. This windmill was a real winner for us in this interesting remote landscape.
7th September 2022 7th Sep 22

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful sunny scene!
September 8th, 2022  
Hazel ace
It looks to be indicating the way to somewhere!
September 8th, 2022  
Diana ace
I love this! I was out in the country yesterday for hours, and only found 1 windmill. I was so disappointed!
September 8th, 2022  
