Photo 2996
Windmill
This shot was taken at the same location as the previous one. This windmill was a real winner for us in this interesting remote landscape.
7th September 2022
7th Sep 22
3
2
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
3138
photos
233
followers
244
following
2989
2990
2991
2992
2993
2994
2995
2996
139
140
2993
141
2994
142
2995
2996
Views
10
Comments
3
3
Fav's
2
2
Album
365
Camera
L1D-20c
Taken
6th July 2022 5:26pm
Tags
landscape
,
drone
Issi Bannerman
ace
Beautiful sunny scene!
September 8th, 2022
Hazel
ace
It looks to be indicating the way to somewhere!
September 8th, 2022
Diana
ace
I love this! I was out in the country yesterday for hours, and only found 1 windmill. I was so disappointed!
September 8th, 2022
