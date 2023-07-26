Sign up
Previous
Photo 3317
Wildflower view
A tiny but lovely wildflower spotted on one of our walks, and loads of pfaffing.
26th July 2023
26th Jul 23
1
1
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Views
13
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
18th May 2023 12:29pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
wildflower
Diana
ace
Beautifully faffed and wonderful colours.
July 26th, 2023
