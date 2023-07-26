Previous
Wildflower view by pusspup
Photo 3317

Wildflower view

A tiny but lovely wildflower spotted on one of our walks, and loads of pfaffing.
26th July 2023 26th Jul 23

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Diana ace
Beautifully faffed and wonderful colours.
July 26th, 2023  
