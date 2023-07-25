Previous
Sparkles over the river by pusspup
Photo 3316

Sparkles over the river

The day disappeared today, partly due to a 3 hr sitting of the film Oppenheimer. Definitely worth seeing.
Photo from the weekend.
25th July 2023 25th Jul 23

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
908% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
So beautifully composed and captured, I love this scene.
July 25th, 2023  
Maggiemae ace
Will remember that. thanks! Lovely light on the green water!
July 25th, 2023  
John Falconer ace
Great find. Great shot.
July 25th, 2023  
Christina ace
Lovely shot
July 25th, 2023  
Agnes ace
Wonderful picture
July 25th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise