Previous
Photo 3318
Picnic in the bush
A fun composite. I wonder how many birds and animals you can find?
I can never resist photographing trees with nice big cavities as they so cry out for fairies to move in!
27th July 2023
27th Jul 23
2
1
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
3629
photos
237
followers
264
following
909% complete
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
18th May 2023 11:07am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
composite
Joan Robillard
ace
Clever
July 27th, 2023
Babs
ace
What a great composite. So much to look at in this picture. I love the galahs in a huddle cooking up mischief. Fav
July 27th, 2023
