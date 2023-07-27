Previous
Picnic in the bush by pusspup
Photo 3318

Picnic in the bush

A fun composite. I wonder how many birds and animals you can find?
I can never resist photographing trees with nice big cavities as they so cry out for fairies to move in!
27th July 2023 27th Jul 23

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
909% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Clever
July 27th, 2023  
Babs ace
What a great composite. So much to look at in this picture. I love the galahs in a huddle cooking up mischief. Fav
July 27th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise