Previous
Photo 3319
stormy sunset
Cold and wet today but the walk was on regardless!
Had the girls over for a movie night hence the late posting.
28th July 2023
28th Jul 23
landscape
Babs
ace
It does look very wintery. Been gorgeous here today and reached 21 C but cold again tonight
July 28th, 2023
Agnes
ace
Fantastic picture
July 28th, 2023
