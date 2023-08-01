Sign up
Previous
Photo 3323
The view on the hill
At sunset. I never get tired of the vistas that present themselves on our walks. I hope you don't either!
1st August 2023
1st Aug 23
5
2
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
31st July 2023 4:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
landscape
Maggiemae
ace
Superb close focus with near and just a haze of afar!
August 1st, 2023
Diana
ace
I would love to do these walks, such amazing scenery, trees and colours. Another wonderful shot to add to your collection.
August 1st, 2023
Wylie
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Maybe one day you'll visit and you can puff along with us:)
August 1st, 2023
Delwyn Barnett
ace
Lovely tree silhouettes against that lovely soft sunset colour.
August 1st, 2023
Brigette
ace
Beautiful
The light is so serene
August 1st, 2023
The light is so serene