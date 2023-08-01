Previous
The view on the hill by pusspup
The view on the hill

At sunset. I never get tired of the vistas that present themselves on our walks. I hope you don't either!
1st August 2023 1st Aug 23

Wylie


@pusspup
Maggiemae
Superb close focus with near and just a haze of afar!
August 1st, 2023  
Diana
I would love to do these walks, such amazing scenery, trees and colours. Another wonderful shot to add to your collection.
August 1st, 2023  
Wylie
@ludwigsdiana Maybe one day you'll visit and you can puff along with us:)
August 1st, 2023  
Delwyn Barnett
Lovely tree silhouettes against that lovely soft sunset colour.
August 1st, 2023  
Brigette
Beautiful
The light is so serene
August 1st, 2023  
