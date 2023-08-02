Previous
Robin by pusspup
Robin

I have been having a lot of fun with PS as you can see.
There were particularly lovely shadows of new growth on this gum tree trunk, which is why I took the shot, then I got a bit carried away.
2nd August 2023

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
