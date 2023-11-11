Sign up
Previous
Photo 3425
Morning at the beach: Manly
If you look closely there are a number of surfers in the water.
Surf was a bit rough and didn’t look enticing for me but we had a lovely walk along the boardwalk and watching the world go by!
11th November 2023
11th Nov 23
Photo Details
Views
20
Comments
5
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
11th November 2023 7:47am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
manly
Brian
ace
Lovely
November 11th, 2023
Suzanne
ace
Great shot
November 11th, 2023
Babs
ace
I just love everything about this shot, the silhouette of the walker, the layers, the sunlight on the water and daredevil surfers dotted in the surf fav
November 11th, 2023
Lesley
ace
Sublime
November 11th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
An absolute fav.
November 11th, 2023
Leave a Comment
