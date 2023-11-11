Previous
Morning at the beach: Manly by pusspup
Photo 3425

Morning at the beach: Manly

If you look closely there are a number of surfers in the water.
Surf was a bit rough and didn’t look enticing for me but we had a lovely walk along the boardwalk and watching the world go by!
11th November 2023 11th Nov 23

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Brian ace
Lovely
November 11th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
Great shot
November 11th, 2023  
Babs ace
I just love everything about this shot, the silhouette of the walker, the layers, the sunlight on the water and daredevil surfers dotted in the surf fav
November 11th, 2023  
Lesley ace
Sublime
November 11th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
An absolute fav.
November 11th, 2023  
