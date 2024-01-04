Previous
Colourful street vendor; Hanoi by pusspup
Colourful street vendor; Hanoi

It's a very colourful and photogenic location, and very different to home.

It does make one appreciate the life you live.
Dianne
It’s amazing how all of his is balanced on a bicycle.
January 4th, 2024  
