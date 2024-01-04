Sign up
Previous
Photo 3479
Colourful street vendor; Hanoi
It's a very colourful and photogenic location, and very different to home.
It does make one appreciate the life you live.
4th January 2024
4th Jan 24
1
0
hanoi
Dianne
It’s amazing how all of his is balanced on a bicycle.
January 4th, 2024
