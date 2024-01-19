Previous
Beach project take 2 by pusspup
Photo 3494

Beach project take 2

Still playing with my shell photos. I can't believe how much time I spent on this, hee hee. Lucky, I feel I'm learning all the time.

Don't miss the ghostly terns in the background :)
19th January 2024 19th Jan 24

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
957% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Yao RL ace
I like this one. Very interesting project.
January 19th, 2024  
eDorre ace
Cool project
January 19th, 2024  
Harbie ace
Cool shot!
January 19th, 2024  
Babs ace
Wow it looks amazing so much to look at in this composite fav
January 19th, 2024  
Diana ace
@onewing Hi Babs, I noticed that you wrote fav, but none is registered? I am going to fav it now and hope it registers ;-)
January 19th, 2024  
Diana ace
I love what you are doing with your shells and birds, so artistically put together.
January 19th, 2024  
Tia ace
Beautiful! It looks like an illustration. So many details to see including the ghostly terns!
January 19th, 2024  
Babs ace
Sorry did this on my tablet and I have had that problem before. Now I am on my desktop computer and have ticked the fav now.
January 19th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise