Previous
Photo 3495
How to catch a peacock!
First fill a wheel barrow with dirt and wait!
Do you see all the chicks in the shade underneath? I know , they are actually mostly in the sun, silly things.
20th January 2024
20th Jan 24
3
0
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Tags
garden
Diana
ace
How wonderful to have your own little chicks! either they need to keep warm or they are really silly ;-)
January 20th, 2024
Babs
ace
The babies are so sweet huddled together
January 20th, 2024
Dawn
ace
Such a sweet capture
January 20th, 2024
