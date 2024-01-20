Previous
How to catch a peacock! by pusspup
Photo 3495

How to catch a peacock!

First fill a wheel barrow with dirt and wait!
Do you see all the chicks in the shade underneath? I know , they are actually mostly in the sun, silly things.
20th January 2024

Diana ace
How wonderful to have your own little chicks! either they need to keep warm or they are really silly ;-)
January 20th, 2024  
Babs ace
The babies are so sweet huddled together
January 20th, 2024  
Dawn ace
Such a sweet capture
January 20th, 2024  
