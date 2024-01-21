Previous
Seeing double? by pusspup
Seeing double?

An in phone double exposure of the beautiful Dahlias I inherited from my Mums garden,
21st January 2024 21st Jan 24

@pusspup
Diana ace
Beautifully done, such a gorgeous flower and colour.
January 21st, 2024  
