Photo 3497
Beach Project 3
Red capped Plover.
This time I went with a minimalist approach just 1 bird and 1 shell.
The bird was actually standing on one leg which is why you can only see 1 leg!
22nd January 2024
22nd Jan 24
2
2
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
3959
photos
247
followers
274
following
958% complete
3490
3491
3492
3493
3494
3495
3496
3497
Views
12
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
beach
,
composite
Diana
ace
Beautiful composite and fabulous background, such a wonderful series.
January 22nd, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
Splendid image!
January 22nd, 2024
