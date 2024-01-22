Previous
Beach Project 3 by pusspup
Beach Project 3

Red capped Plover.
This time I went with a minimalist approach just 1 bird and 1 shell.
The bird was actually standing on one leg which is why you can only see 1 leg!
Diana ace
Beautiful composite and fabulous background, such a wonderful series.
January 22nd, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
Splendid image!
January 22nd, 2024  
