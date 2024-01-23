Sign up
Photo 3498
A new look
Inspired by Babs solarising experiments I started trying myself and ended up down a totally different path.
This is a re-edit of an old shot
https://media.365project.org/1/9316883_hprsuxy389_o.jpg
23rd January 2024
23rd Jan 24
Mags
ace
Lovely edit!
January 23rd, 2024
Babs
ace
I like it. Isn't it lovely having a play and not knowing what you are going to end up with until you give it a go.
I have got another 'play' idea planned, only in my head at the moment, but will post the photos if the idea works.
January 23rd, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
I especially like what has happened to the sky.
January 23rd, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
I like it !!
January 23rd, 2024
Diana
ace
Well done, that sky is amazing! I will have to find some playtime too ;-)
January 23rd, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful editing
January 23rd, 2024
I have got another 'play' idea planned, only in my head at the moment, but will post the photos if the idea works.