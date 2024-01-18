Previous
Out for lunch by pusspup
Photo 3493

Out for lunch

Dusted off the adventure bike and headed out for lunch at the loaded dog pub.
Named for the short story by Henry Lawson; described as ‘grim rural comedy’ !
https://www.scribd.com/document/513456624/the-loaded-dog-by-henry-lawson
18th January 2024 18th Jan 24

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
956% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
You look as if you're away to rob a bank. I hope you didn't! ;-)
January 18th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise