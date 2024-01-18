Sign up
Previous
Photo 3493
Out for lunch
Dusted off the adventure bike and headed out for lunch at the loaded dog pub.
Named for the short story by Henry Lawson; described as ‘grim rural comedy’ !
https://www.scribd.com/document/513456624/the-loaded-dog-by-henry-lawson
18th January 2024
18th Jan 24
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Tags
lunch
Issi Bannerman
ace
You look as if you're away to rob a bank. I hope you didn't! ;-)
January 18th, 2024
