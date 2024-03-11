Previous
Red tomato by pusspup
Photo 3546

Red tomato

Now the tomatoes are needed, ha ha. Home grown. Wylie 2 said the one on the right looked like a heart so it got prime spot.
11th March 2024 11th Mar 24

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
John Falconer ace
It does look like a heart. Well spotted. And Great shot.
March 11th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Great shot
March 11th, 2024  
Annie D ace
I bet they'll taste wonderful!
March 11th, 2024  
Wylie ace
@annied they are a funny shape for sure! Might end up as chutney.
March 11th, 2024  
Diana ace
It really does, they look delicious.
March 11th, 2024  
