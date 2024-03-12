Previous
Orange rainbow by pusspup
Orange rainbow

I couldn't manage gourd for the word of the day today, so I've considered that these beautiful clouds present the texture of a gourd!
Taken out the window on a recent (early) day trip to Melbourne.
12th March 2024

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
