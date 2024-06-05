Sign up
Photo 3632
Local scenery
A dry river bed. Very common and always beautiful in this area.
Rest day from racing today. Watching the state of origin football match at the local casino!
5th June 2024
5th Jun 24
Tags
landscape
Annie D
ace
a lovely Aussie scene
watching the footy here too
June 5th, 2024
Mags
ace
Wonderful scene!
June 5th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Amazing
June 5th, 2024
Elisa Smith
ace
Still so green there.
June 5th, 2024
watching the footy here too