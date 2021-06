well-earned rest

I'm lucky that Ray loves gardening as much as I love photography.



He began looking after his mum's garden when he was about 10 years old - and has never stopped this hobby/work.



He is sitting in the enclosure which he made with wooden fences and a secure gate to keep 'houdini' Jinks from escaping. It's nearly 4 years we have been without Jinks but we think of him as this has become our outdoor garden room where we often have breakfast or lunch.