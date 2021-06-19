Previous
a collage of compassion by quietpurplehaze
Photo 3269

a collage of compassion

A few shots of our 'compassion' rose in different stages. It's been growing on the back wall of the house for as long as I can remember. It's particularly prolific this year.
19th June 2021 19th Jun 21

Hazel

Lois ace
Beautiful collage of these gorgeous roses!
June 19th, 2021  
Babs ace
Gorgeous collage.
June 19th, 2021  
