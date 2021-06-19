Sign up
Photo 3269
a collage of compassion
A few shots of our 'compassion' rose in different stages. It's been growing on the back wall of the house for as long as I can remember. It's particularly prolific this year.
19th June 2021
19th Jun 21
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
Seem to have forgotten an update for year 9 so here I am to say that I am now (2021) in year 10 of my...
6081
photos
200
followers
19
following
895% complete
rose
collage
montage
compassion
30dayswild
2021
Lois
ace
Beautiful collage of these gorgeous roses!
June 19th, 2021
Babs
ace
Gorgeous collage.
June 19th, 2021
