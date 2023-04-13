Previous
St Swithun-upon-Kingsgate by quietpurplehaze
Photo 3750

St Swithun-upon-Kingsgate

Coming out of the cathedral close in Winchester, Ray noticed the Easter decoration on the outside wall of St Swithun-upon-Kingsgate.

This small church is actually built over the Kingsgate which forms part of the medieval wall. Inside we found each window decorated with a flower arrangement.

Often while I am taking photos, Ray is reading relevant information. He showed me this text:

In the 1660s the porter of Kingsgate lived in the church and kept pigs in it. It is certainly possible that children were born here in something resembling the conditions of a stable.




Hazel

JackieR ace
Beautiful montage
April 13th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
What lovely framing
April 13th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A nice montage and framing
April 13th, 2023  
Diana ace
Love the shots and the way you framed them.
April 13th, 2023  
FBailey ace
This is charming
April 13th, 2023  
