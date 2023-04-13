Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3750
St Swithun-upon-Kingsgate
Coming out of the cathedral close in Winchester, Ray noticed the Easter decoration on the outside wall of St Swithun-upon-Kingsgate.
This small church is actually built over the Kingsgate which forms part of the medieval wall. Inside we found each window decorated with a flower arrangement.
Often while I am taking photos, Ray is reading relevant information. He showed me this text:
In the 1660s the porter of Kingsgate lived in the church and kept pigs in it. It is certainly possible that children were born here in something resembling the conditions of a stable.
https://flic.kr/p/2osQFVB
13th April 2023
13th Apr 23
5
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
Just a quick note for 2023 to say I am still here on 365 Project, currently posting in my 12th year overall and in my...
6580
photos
177
followers
17
following
1027% complete
View this month »
3743
3744
3745
3746
3747
3748
3749
3750
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
5
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cross
,
easter
,
winchester
,
st-swithun-upon-kingsgate
JackieR
ace
Beautiful montage
April 13th, 2023
Casablanca
ace
What lovely framing
April 13th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A nice montage and framing
April 13th, 2023
Diana
ace
Love the shots and the way you framed them.
April 13th, 2023
FBailey
ace
This is charming
April 13th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close