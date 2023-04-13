St Swithun-upon-Kingsgate

Coming out of the cathedral close in Winchester, Ray noticed the Easter decoration on the outside wall of St Swithun-upon-Kingsgate.



This small church is actually built over the Kingsgate which forms part of the medieval wall. Inside we found each window decorated with a flower arrangement.



Often while I am taking photos, Ray is reading relevant information. He showed me this text:



In the 1660s the porter of Kingsgate lived in the church and kept pigs in it. It is certainly possible that children were born here in something resembling the conditions of a stable.









